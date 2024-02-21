Sri Satya Sai District Collector directs officials for Strict implementation of election rules

In preparation for the upcoming general elections, District Collector P. Arun Babu has ordered the strict implementation of election rules prescribed by the Election Commission. A training program was held on Tuesday morning at the Collectorate response hall for members of various election duty teams, including the Flying Squad, Election Expenditure Monitoring Committee, Video Surveillance Team, Media Certification and Monitoring Committee (MCMC), and more.

The District Collector emphasized the importance of being aware of the duties and procedures outlined by the Election Commission of India in order to conduct smooth elections in the district. He urged all officials to carefully consider every aspect of the directives and to remain vigilant throughout the election process.

Specific instructions were given to the Election Expenditure Monitoring Teams to accurately record the expenses of candidates contesting in the Legislative Assembly and Parliament Constituency elections. Candidates are required to provide details of election expenses within 30 days of the declaration of election results.

Furthermore, border checkpoints are advised to be vigilant in checking vehicles to prevent illegal transportation and to be strict on the possession of illegal assets. The District Collector stressed the importance of cooperation and coordination among all officials involved in election duties to ensure a problem-free process.

Additionally, the District Collector highlighted the need for transparency in recording campaign expenses and urged printers and publishers to comply with the provisions of the Representation of the People Act, 1951. The police force was instructed to increase vigilance, especially in border areas, to prevent the distribution of money, liquor, and other gifts to voters.

Overall, the District Collector emphasized the importance of completing assigned election duties responsibly and efficiently. Training programs will continue at the district and lower levels to prepare officials for the upcoming elections.