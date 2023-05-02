Live
- ‘Gaalullona’ Song Promo From Sudheer Babu’s ‘Maama Mascheendra’ Is Out
- Amazon Great Summer sale: Great discount on iPhone 14, Galaxy M14 and more
- Mahindra & Mahindra April sales boosted by utility vehicles
- Balagam: TS Constable Exam Features Questions on Award-Winning Drama Film
- Pine Labs joins ICICI Bank to accept digital rupee on its PoS terminals
- Priyanka Gandhi to address public meeting in Hyderabad on May 8
- IPL 2023: Face-Off Between Kohli and Gambhir After RCB vs LSG Match
- Apple workers sad after Tim Cook makes work from office mandatory
- New Car Launches in May: Many Top Brands are gearing up to launch their latest Models
- Tollywood Blockbuster 'Balagam' Announces World Television Premiere Date
Srikakulam: Fight unitedly for better wages, rights, workers told
May Day celebrated on a grand note in Srikakulam district
Srikakulam : Left parties and various trade union leaders emphasised the need for workers of various unorganised sectors fight unitedly for better wages and working conditions as well as their rights.
May Day was celebrated on a grand note at various industries across the district on Monday. Speaking on the occasion, leaders of CPM, CPI and CPI (ML-ND) D Govinda Rao, S Narsimhulu and T Prakash Rao explained that unity of workers is essential to fight for better wages and facilities at work place. They lamented that the BJP government at the Cetre was adopting ‘anti-worker’ policies and condemned the introduction of four labour codes in place of different labour laws, which is a big threat to rights of workers.
They appealed to workers to teach a fitting lesson to the BJP in coming general elections. The leaders found fault with the Central government for repealing 44 enactments relating to workers and their welfare while charging the BJP government with implementing pro-corporate agenda in the country.