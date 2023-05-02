Srikakulam: Fight unitedly for better wages, rights, workers told

Srikakulam : Left parties and various trade union leaders emphasised the need for workers of various unorganised sectors fight unitedly for better wages and working conditions as well as their rights.

May Day was celebrated on a grand note at various industries across the district on Monday. Speaking on the occasion, leaders of CPM, CPI and CPI (ML-ND) D Govinda Rao, S Narsimhulu and T Prakash Rao explained that unity of workers is essential to fight for better wages and facilities at work place. They lamented that the BJP government at the Cetre was adopting ‘anti-worker’ policies and condemned the introduction of four labour codes in place of different labour laws, which is a big threat to rights of workers.

They appealed to workers to teach a fitting lesson to the BJP in coming general elections. The leaders found fault with the Central government for repealing 44 enactments relating to workers and their welfare while charging the BJP government with implementing pro-corporate agenda in the country.