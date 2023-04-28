Srikakulam: Government committed to welfare of weavers said APSHWCS head G Chiranjivi

Srikakulam : AP State Hand looms Weave rs Cooperative Society (APSHWCS) chairman G Chiranjivi said the state government was committed for the welfare weavers. He toured Srikakulam along with APSHWCS director A Y Subbarrayudu on Thursday. On the occasion, they inspected various societies in the district and interacted with the weavers. They distributed Rs 12,500 for the next of kin of the each deceased weaver's family as financial aid. A total of 98 weavers died in the district from 2018 till the date due to various reasons.

On the occasion, they appealed to societies to popularise handlooms products among people to get good response and ensure survival of weavers. They also suggested that staff of various societies explain to people as to how the handlooms cloths are better and comfortable than the readymade products and how these cloths are good for health and skin as also for environment. They asked the weavers of various societies to maintain quality in weaving cloths, saying it is the only way for survival of the handlooms sector.

Chiranjeevi suggested that societies approach all government officials, heads of various departments to promote the handloom products.