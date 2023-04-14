Srikakulam : Top officials take stock of arrangements for CM's visit

Srikakulam : District collector Shrikesh B Lathkar, joint collector M Naveen, superintendent of police GR Radhika inspected Mulapeta, Lingudu and Noupada villages in Santhabommali mandal in Tekkali Assembly segment on Thursday in the wake of CM Jagan Mohan Reddy's tour.

The CM will visit the district on April 19 to set foundation stone for the proposed Bhavanapadu sea port.

The officials also inspected location and records at Noupada where rehabilitation and resettlement (R&R) colony is proposed for the Bhavanapadu sea port affected families. Port construction works contracting company, Viswa Samudra Constructions representatives

also accompanied the officials. Officials interacted with the locals.