SRM-AP holds ‘Academia-Social Sector Dialogue’

Neerukonda (Guntur district) : Easwari School of Liberal Arts of SRM University-AP hosted ‘Academia-Social Sector Dialogue’ event here on Friday organised by Prof Vandana Swami. The event aims at fostering collaboration between academia and the social sector.

The event brought together a distinguished array of social sector leaders, academicians from various states across India, deans, faculties, and students.

Leading social activists including Liby Johnson (Gram Vikas, Odisha), Ronak Shah (Seva Mandir, Udaipur), Nishant Aggarwal (Donyi Polo Cultural and Charitable Trust, Arunachal Pradesh), Swapna Sarangi (Foundation for Ecological Security, Odisha), Gayatri Menon (Independent Researcher, Public Health Foundation of India, Bengaluru) and academic luminaries, such as Suraj Jacob (Azim Premji University, Bengaluru) and Manu Mathai (World Resources Institute, Bengaluru) Yamini Aiyar, former president of Centre for Policy Research, New Delhi, participated.



Prof Vishnupad, Dean of Easwari School of Liberal Arts, and Amitabh Behar, Global Executive Director of OXFAM also spoke.



The event featured thought-provoking panel discussions on two key themes: “Social Sector and the Indian State: Challenges and Opportunities” and “Role of Social Sector in Liberal Arts Education.”



Prof Vandana Swami, Professor of Easwari School of Liberal Arts remarked, “Academia-Social Sector Dialogue epitomises SRM University-AP’s ethos of excellence, innovation, and social responsibility.”

