SRM-AP student bags 'Super Randonneur' title

Neerukonda (Mangalagiri): Koneru Saiprasad, Computer Science engineering student of SRM University-AP, has won 'Super Randonneur' title for his outstanding talent in cycling. Saiprasad recently set a new record for the longest distance cycling organised by Guntur-based Adaxi Club India shortly after reaching the target.

Saiprasad cycled from Vijayawada to Nallajerla for 13 hours on November 6 and then back to Vijayawada (200 km). Similarly, on November 27, he cycled from Vijayawada to Suryapeta on Hyderabad route for 20 hours and then back to Vijayawada (300 km).

He cycled from Vijayawada to Nakrekal for 27 hours on December 18 and back to Vijayawada (400 km). A week ago, he cycled from Guntur to Ramoji Film City and back to Guntur (600 km) in 40 hours, setting a record.

Saiprasad won the title reserved for those, who complete these four events. Saiprasad said that he loves cycling since he was a child and focused on long-distance cycling during lockdowns. He dedicated his achievement to his parents and university professors for their support and encouragement in all possible ways.