State, Central governments should support OBCs: MP Ambika Lakshminarayana

Anantapur: OBC committee members and Anantapur MP Ambika Lakshminarayana requested both the State and Central governments to extend support for OBCs to develop economically, educationally and socially in all fields.

OBC Committee members and MP Ambika Lakshminarayana participated in a meeting of the OBC Committee held at Parliament Annex Building, New Delhi on Thursday.

MP Ambika Lakshminarayana sought social justice and implementation of full reservation in employment and education sectors and in filling vacant jobs.

