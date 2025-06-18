State Govt extends Rs 50L support to martyr Murali Nayak’s family

Puttaparthi: Andhra Pradesh Minister for BC Welfare, Handlooms, and Textiles, Y Savithamma, assured continued support to the family of martyr Murali Nayak, who lost his life in Operation Sindhoor.

Honoring his supreme sacrifice, the Minister handed over a financial aid cheque of ₹50 lakh to the family on behalf of the state government. Murali Nayak, a brave soldier from Kallithanda village in Gorantla Mandal, was martyred in the recent anti-terror operation. In tribute to his valor, the government has also granted 5 acres of agricultural land and a 6-cent housing plot in Gorantla layout to the bereaved family.

Speaking on the occasion, Minister Savithamma stated that a memorial worth ₹14 lakh will be constructed at his burial site, and a CC road from his house to the memorial has been sanctioned. She further announced that the village will be renamed after the martyr, and a statue of Murali Nayak will also be installed soon.

Calling his sacrifice a source of pride not just for the district and state, but for the entire nation, the Minister expressed her heartfelt gratitude to the soldier’s parents and reaffirmed the government’s commitment to supporting the family. She also recalled the visit of Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan and IT & Education Minister Nara Lokesh to pay their respects at the martyr’s home.

She confirmed that the promises made earlier by the alliance government have now been fulfilled.