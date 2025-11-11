Stone set for MSK cricket academy in Amaravati

Vijayawada: The foundation stone for the M S K Prasad International Cricket Academy was laid on Monday at Pitchukalapalem in Amaravati. The world-class academy, to be developed across 12 acre, aims to nurture future cricketing talent by providing advanced professional training facilities in the State capital region. Former Indian cricketer and ex-chairman of the BCCI Selection Committee M S K Prasad and his family members participated in the ceremony.

The proposed integrated sports campus will feature a high-performance indoor cricket training centre equipped with advanced nets and athlete performance analysis systems, accommodating around 400 trainees.

It will also include an international residential school combining academic education with professional sports training for about 1,000 students.

In addition, the campus will have player accommodations, hostel facilities, and a mini cricket stadium to host local and state-level tournaments.

Other amenities include modern gymnasiums, physiotherapy and rehabilitation centres, indoor and outdoor training zones, and an Olympic-standard swimming pool to promote athlete fitness and recovery.

The establishment of this academy marks a significant step toward transforming Amaravati into a centre for sports excellence.

The Andhra Pradesh Capital Region Development Authority (APCRDA) has assured full support for the project, reflecting the state government’s commitment to developing world-class sports infrastructure in the capital region.

Speaking on the occasion, Prasad said the upcoming international cricket academy would be transformed into a world-class sports training complex dedicated to identifying and nurturing youth cricketing talent from across the state.

The academy would also serve as a catalyst for strengthening sports infrastructure in Amaravati and surrounding areas, he added.