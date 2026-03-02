Strengthening urban infra through 16 devpt works

Visakhapatnam: Greater Visakhapatnam Municipal Corporation (GVMC) is giving top priority to basic infrastructure across corporation limits, said Mayor Peela Srinivasa Rao.

As part of strengthening urban infrastructure, 16 major development works worth Rs 3.91 crore were formally launched at Desapatrunipalem of the Aganampudi zone here on Sunday, the Mayor said the NDA government is committed to develop the state on various fronts. The foundation stone for the projects was laid in the presence of corporator R Srinivasa Rao.

Addressing the gathering, the Mayor emphasised that the initiative reflects the corporation’s commitment to enhancing civic amenities and ensuring a better quality of life for citizens.

The works, estimated at Rs 391.52 lakh, includes construction of CC roads, CC drains, culverts and essential civic infrastructure across multiple localities in the ward.

Key areas such as Jajulavanipalem, Ambedkar Street, Srinivasa Nagar, Balaji Nagar, and the GSR Apartment vicinity are set to benefit from upgraded road connectivity and modern drainage systems. Significant allocations have also been made for enhancing community infrastructure such as provision for a shed and compound wall near the community hall, construction of a new platform and allied facilities at the cremation ground.

The Mayor stated that upon completion, the projects will bring a transformative change to the region by ensuring improved road access, efficient storm water drainage, and better sanitation facilities. These works are expected to not only ease daily commuting for residents but also prevent water stagnation and enhance overall public health standards.