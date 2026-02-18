Strict action against violation of bind-over conditions: SP

Puttaparthi: District SP S Satish Kumar has issued a stern warning that stringent action will be taken against individuals who violate bind-over conditions and indulge in criminal activities during the bond period.

The SP stated that persons bound over under preventive provisions must strictly adhere to the conditions imposed by the Executive Magistrate. If they commit offences during the bind-over period, they will be liable to pay the bond amount undertaken before the authorities. In case of failure to remit the amount, they will be sent to judicial remand as per law.

He said that in a recent case, the Mandal Executive Magistrate of Lepakshi ordered 15 days’ judicial remand for an individual who violated bind-over conditions. The accused, Addala Narayanaswamy of Kanchi Samudram village in Lepakshi mandal, had earlier been bound over in connection with cases involving quarrels, public disturbances and alleged harassment of a woman. Despite being under a one-year bond, he reportedly committed another offence during the bond period.

Following the tahsildar’s orders, the accused was directed to deposit the bond amount in court. However, as he failed to remit the challan amount, action was initiated under Sections 141 and 142 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS), and he was remanded to judicial custody for 15 days, until March 3, 2026.

The SP made it clear that this case should serve as a warning to others in the district. “Those who violate bind-over conditions and disturb public peace will not be spared. The police department will initiate strict legal action, including invoking maximum penalties wherever necessary,” he said.

Appealing to the public, Satish Kumar urged citizens to promptly inform the police about any unlawful activities or actions that may disturb public peace. He assured that the police department remains committed to safeguarding law and order and will deal firmly with those posing a threat to public safety.

The district police reiterated that preventive measures such as bind-over proceedings are meant to ensure peace and harmony, and any breach of such conditions will attract immediate and decisive action.