Sunitha’s long cherished dream to become a reality soon!

Visakhapatnam: After a long time, one of playback singer Sunitha Upadrasta’s dreams is going to become a reality soon. In the backdrop of incessant waves on one side, musical instruments playing on the other, Sunitha says that she dreamt of singing and it is going to come true on December 6 in Visakhapatnam.

The ‘Magical Mist’ concert will have Sunitha performing live at MGM Park, presenting her most popular tracks to the music aficionados. And it is her maiden solo concert in the city to be presented by Scene Setters. Sharing her connection with Visakhapatnam, Sunitha says that her mother studied in the city for a few years, while her aunt too resided in Vizag earlier. “Endowed with hills and coastline, Visakhapatnam looks extremely beautiful. Those who live in the city are fortunate as the beach offers so much of comfort,” she opines after reaching the city. Even as her entry into Telugu film industry dates back to 1995, her honeyed voice continues to hold sway as impactful as her maiden film song.

The moment one sets eyes on Sunitha, her romantic song ‘Ee Velalo Neevu…En Chestu Vuntavo’ from the Telugu movie ‘Gulabi’ keeps echoing in the ears. Back then, the combination of music director Sashi Preetham, lyrics woven by Sirivennela Seetharama Sastry and Sunitha’s therapeutic voice worked wonders. And there was no looking back for Sunitha after that.

Although the playback singer feels fortunate to align her ‘calling’ with her profession, Sunitha firmly believes that it has to be ordained that way. “There are several factors involved in making a mark in the film world as choices of the director, producer, music composer and actors vary from one another. A song can only be released if all of their views are aligned. Apparently, it is not that easy,” mentions Sunitha, recalling how difficult it’s to emerge as a successful playback singer. Acknowledging that those venturing into singing reality shows are immensely talented, Sunitha quickly adds, “However, not all of them could foray into playback singing. At the same time, it does not mean that they lack talent if they could not make it. In a fast-forward world where options are umpteen, every day is a new day for a person to seek fresh opportunities. And each has his or her own space to grow professionally.”

Terming the void created by legendary playback singer SP Balasubrahmanyam as irreplaceable in the music world, Sunitha defines SPB’s voice as one of the best ones in the world. “Be it the diction, expression or versatility, ‘Balu garu’ possessed all the qualities of a great singer. ‘Ninnu ninnu ga preminchutaku..nee kosame kanneeru, ninchutaku..nenunnani ninduga palike thodu okaru undina ade bhagyamu ade swargamu’… and Balu garu is like that,” she says.