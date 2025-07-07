Live
- Two arrested in cybercrime, forgery case
- When AI Meets Automation: Unleashing the Power Duo in Business Evolution
- Don’t Miss $220 Off the Sleek Galaxy S25 Edge – Limited-Time Offer
- Trump hints at new tariffs for countries backing BRICS agendas contrary to American values
- Wordle July 7, 2025 Answer & Hints — 5-Letter Word Starting with S (Puzzle #1479)
- Surprise inspection of sanitation works at night
- Volunteers reach out to homeless persons, groom them
- Bengaluru: Kerala Couple Missing After Alleged Rs 100 Crore Chit Fund Scam
- Will DK Shivakumar Be the Next Karnataka CM? Public Support Grows Amid Speculation
- Strengthening bond among teachers, parents through a holistic PTM
Surprise inspection of sanitation works at night
Visakhapatnam: GVMC Commissioner Ketan Garg said that negligence in sanitation maintenance will no longer be tolerated and exhorted the staff to keep...
Visakhapatnam: GVMC Commissioner Ketan Garg said that negligence in sanitation maintenance will no longer be tolerated and exhorted the staff to keep the roads litter-free. After carrying out a surprise inspection of sanitation works at Rama Talkies, Jail Road, Siripuram, Pandurangapuram, Harbour Park Road on Saturday night, the Commissioner instructed the public health officials and sanitation staff not to show any laxity in sanitation management and work in coordination with one another to maintain cleanliness in the city. Later, he inspected the number of sanitation workers deployed in different areas and checked their duty charts. The GVMC Commissioner exhorted the sanitation staff to keep the roads and footpaths litter-free and contribute to the beautification of the city.