Surprise inspection of sanitation works at night

Visakhapatnam: GVMC Commissioner Ketan Garg said that negligence in sanitation maintenance will no longer be tolerated and exhorted the staff to keep...

Visakhapatnam: GVMC Commissioner Ketan Garg said that negligence in sanitation maintenance will no longer be tolerated and exhorted the staff to keep the roads litter-free. After carrying out a surprise inspection of sanitation works at Rama Talkies, Jail Road, Siripuram, Pandurangapuram, Harbour Park Road on Saturday night, the Commissioner instructed the public health officials and sanitation staff not to show any laxity in sanitation management and work in coordination with one another to maintain cleanliness in the city. Later, he inspected the number of sanitation workers deployed in different areas and checked their duty charts. The GVMC Commissioner exhorted the sanitation staff to keep the roads and footpaths litter-free and contribute to the beautification of the city.

