SVBC will live telecast Ram Mandir Prana Pratista

TTD SVBC
TTD SVBC

Tirumala: TTD's Sri Venkateswara Bhakti Channel will telecast the vedic and spiritual rituals of the consecration ceremony of Ram Mandir in Ayodhya,...

Tirumala: TTD’s Sri Venkateswara Bhakti Channel will telecast the vedic and spiritual rituals of the consecration ceremony of Ram Mandir in Ayodhya, which would be held between 11:30 am and 12.30 pm on Monday, in its Tamil, Kannada and Hindi channels and also in SVBC Telugu YouTube channel. The consecration ceremony events in Ayodhya will be telecasted live on SVBC Telugu channel till 12 noon.

