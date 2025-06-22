Swarna Andhra – Swachh Andhra rally held

Rajamahendravaram: Inline with the directives of the State government, Swarna Andhra- Swachh Andhra initiative was organised with great enthusiasm on Saturday at Government Autonomous College, Rajahmundry, under the leadership of Principal Dr Ramachandra RK.

As part of the programme, a rally, on the theme ‘Neeru – Meeru’, was conducted from Lalacheruvu to the college campus. Students and faculty actively participated in the rally, raising awareness about water conservation through impactful slogans and enthusiastic involvement.

Following the rally, a gathering was held at METCAF hostel, where Principal Ramachandra addressed students and faculty. He emphasised the importance of water conservation and stressed the collective responsibility to safeguard natural resources. Students displayed informative and creative posters as part of the awareness campaign.

A plantation drive was also carried out in the Miyawaki forest area, promoting green practices.

Swachh Andhra pledge was administered to the students by faculty members Vijayashanthi and Durga Lakshmi, reinforcing the importance of maintaining cleanliness and sustainability.

The event was effectively coordinated by SASA Coordinator G Raviteja along with committee members. Subhashini Devi, Lt Isub Basha, Dr Mallikarjuna, Muralikrishna, Dr Bhavani, and Dr Anusha participated.