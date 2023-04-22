Take stringent action against anti-social elements: DIG Senthil Kumar

Kurnool: Kurnool Range Deputy Inspector General (DIG) of Police S Senthil Kumar directed his sub-ordinates to initiate stringent action against anti-social elements in the district.

Inspecting the Deputy Superintendent of Police office in Kurnool on Friday, the DIG first checked all records in the station and enquired about the status of pending cases in the division.

He also reviewed the crime cases in the division besides law and order. He directed the DSP K V Mahesh to initiate stringent steps against the anti-social elements and asked staff to be vigilant while discharging duties.

The DIG further asked the staff to speed up investigation in pending cases and told DSP to instill awareness among people over the importance of downloading Disha App, Cybercrimes and installation of closed-circuit cameras in their areas. He later inspected the Kurnool rural police station. Prior to inspecting the DSP office, the DIG received the guard of honor from the police personnel.

Superintendent of Police (SP) G Krishna Kanth accompanied the DIG.

DSP K V Mahesh, Circle Inspectors Thimma Reddy, Srinivasulu, Ramalingaiah, Shankaraiah, Tabjez, Srinivasa Reddy and others were also present.