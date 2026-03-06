Talpagiri Rathotsavam held

Nellore: Gaiety marked Rathotsavam of Sri Talpagiri Ranganatha Swamy at Ranganayakula Pet here on Thursday. The processional deities of Ranganatha Swamy along with His Consorts Sridevi and Bhudevi rode on the Chariot and gave darshan to devotees.

The Radhotsavam started at 8.45 am from Chitrakutam. The officials of Vedagiri Lakshmi Narasimha Swamy from Narasimha Konda (Deverapalem) presented silk vastrams to the Lord at Nalugukalla mandapam at Santhapet, where Edurukollu utsavam was conducted.

In view of intense heat registered on Thursday, temple authorities, and spiritual organisations distributed drinking water and butter milk packets to devotees.

In order to prevent stampede and any untoward incidents, police headed ASP Deeksha made tight security arrangements. No untoward incidents reported so far.