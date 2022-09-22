  • Menu
Tata Sons chairman calls on CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy

Vijayawada: Tata Sons chairman Natarajan Chandrasekaran called on Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy here on Wednesday.

They discussed about the investment opportunities in the state and the Chief Minister explained about the transparent industrial policy being adopted by his Government.

The state has trained manpower and basic infrastructure, he said.

Industries minister G Amarnath, industries department special CS Karikal Valaven, AP EoDB CEO J Subrahmanyam and other officials participated in the meeting.

