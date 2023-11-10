TDP alleges fake voters in Chandragiri constituency

Tirupati: TDP Chittoor parliamentary constituency president and Chandragiri constituency in-charge Pulivarthi Nani criticised the election authorities for not removing the names of the deceased voters and those, who were not identified.

Speaking to the media in Tirupati on Thursday, he alleged that there are more than 15,000 fake voters, whose names were enrolled in the voters list. Due to pressures from the ruling party, the officials have even changed polling centres, which are under the limits of TDP supporters and set up at YSRCP supporters areas, he pointed out. He further alleged that while there are 388 booths in the constituency, they have set up seven more booths to enrol more fake voters.

Nani said if TDP leaders question such acts, cases are being filed against them. Yielding to the pressure of MLA Chevireddy Bhaskar Reddy, the officials are encouraging fake voters enrolment, he alleged. ‘Though, TDP demanded to remove the double entries and the deceased voters from the list, they are still there in the voters list which was released recently.’

Nani said that they have identified 35,000 fake voters in the electoral rolls of Chandragiri constituency, but the officials did not take any action. He warned that the officials, who are working under the instructions of the MLA to ensure victory for his son Mohit Reddy, have to face punishment as per law.