TDP cadres descend on Kuppam for Lokesh yatra

Kuppam: TDP activists across the state gathered here on Thursday to express solidarity with the padayatra being undertaken by the party national general secretary Nara Lokesh, from Friday.

With 'Yuva Galam', the padayatra, Lokesh aims at create awareness among the people on putting an end to the 'atrocious rule' of Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy in the state. It is a festive atmosphere at Kuppam as thousands of party activists gathered in support of Lokesh.

Kuppam turned yellow as TDP flags, balloons and banners appear at every corner while all the hotels and lodges are filled with party functionaries. They offered special pujas to Lord Varadaraja Swamy.

Huge arrangements were made in an extent of over 10 acre near HP petrol pump in Kuppam where Lokesh will address a public meeting before taking off on his padayatra. Lokesh, who had the darshan of Lord Venkateswara at Tirumala reached Kuppam late but all along his way the TDP supporters gave a tumultuous welcome to him. Party senior leaders and others welcomed Lokesh at R and B guest house.

Kuppam voters who elected the TDP national president N Chandrababu Naidu for seven successive terms to the Assembly are ready to extend wholehearted support to Lokesh now, claim party leaders. They said the 4,000-km-long march is going to create a history in the state and will be a milestone for the TDP.