TDP charges govt with threatening MP Jayadev

Rajamahendravaram (East Godavari district): Former Minister and Telugu Desam Party Politburo member Pithani Satyanarayana said that MP Galla Jayadev might have announced that he will stay away from the contest in the next election due to threats from the government.

He accused the YSRCP government of making unethical threats against the Opposition leaders and added that it was because of these threats that MP Jayadev stated that he was not contesting.

Everyone knows how the government threatened Jayadev, who is the head of a corporate company, he pointed out.

Speaking to the media here on Monday, Satyanarayana said that if Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy continues his 'oppressive rule' at this level, the State will lose not only industries but also politicians.

Stating that it's a big joke to claim that YSRCP is strong in the State, he reminded that the ruling party lost in the recently held MLC elections.

The TDP leader said it is undemocratic to suspend MLAs from the YSRCP without at least giving a show-cause notice. He asked Jagan how long he will continue to rule by threatening the MLAs and by putting them in a room. Clarifying that TDP is not against welfare schemes, he informed that after coming to power, they are planning to implement more good welfare programmes.

Satyanarayana said that currently, the TDP Manifesto Committee is working on welfare schemes. 'Minister Dharmana Prasada Rao's comments that welfare schemes will stop if YSRCP does not come to power are meaningless.' Pithani questioned, "Who is YSRCP to tell the TDP as to with whom it should ally and how many seats it should contest." He said that TDP will ally with the parties that come together with it in the elections.

TDP BC Sadhikara Samithi (Shettibalija) State convener Kudupudi Sattibabu and others participated in this media conference.