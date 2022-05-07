TDP chief Babu's convoy stopped in Konaseema, protests to go back

Konaseema: The Telugu Desam Party chief Chandrababu Naidu, who has been leading the 'Badude Baadudu' protest against the YSRCP administration over the hike in all necessary products and claimed misgovernance, had a bitter experience in Chodavaram, Ramchandrapuram Mandal, Konaseema district. Minister Venu's supporters halted the former Chief Minister's convoy, shouting slogans and brandishing posters that read 'Go Back.' The violence has ceased as a result of the intervention of the police.

Chandrababu Naidu made significant remarks during the Badude Baadudu protest event, inviting the opposition parties to join forces against the ruling YSRCP. He has also advocated for a movement similar to the 'Quit India' movement against YS Jagan. The Jana Sena and the CPI have both applauded Chandrababu's message.