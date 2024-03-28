TDP Guntur West Constituency candidate Madhavi meets muslim leaders

Athmeeya Sammelanam gathering of Muslim minorities was recently held at the office of Guntur West Constituency TDP candidate, Mrs. Galla Madhavi. The event saw the participation of Mrs. Galla Madhavi as the chief guest, along with TDP Muslim minority leaders and workers from all wards in the constituency. During the gathering, Muslim representatives highlighted the needs of the community in areas such as education and employment.



In her address to the attendees, Mrs. Galla Madhavi emphasized the crucial role that Muslim minorities play in ensuring the victory of Chandrababu as the Chief Minister. She stressed that only through Chandrababu's leadership, the development of education and employment opportunities for Muslims in all sectors can be achieved. Mrs. Galla Madhavi also called upon TDP Muslim minority leaders and activists to dispel any misconceptions and false accusations related to the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) and assured that Chandrababu would provide protection to Muslim minorities in the state.

The event was attended by various dignitaries including Constituency observers Simhadri Kanaka Chari, TDP State Minority Cell General Secretary Sheikh Lal Wazir, State Minority Cell Secretary Sheikh Chinna Baji, State Noor Language Secretary Sheikh Nagur, Parliament Vice President Sheikh Miravali, Parliament Minority Cell General Secretary Rustum Babu, and others. The gathering served as a platform for discussing and addressing the concerns of the Muslim minority community in the region.