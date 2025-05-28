TDP Mahanadu Commemorates NTR’s Birth Anniversary

The second day of TDP Mahanadu has commenced, with leaders paying tribute to the late NTR’s statue on the stage, in honour of his birth anniversary. Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu and key party figures paid solemn respects during the event.

Addressing the gathering, Chandrababu Naidu stated that discussions held on the first day focused on strengthening the party and benefiting the people. He highlighted that today marks the birth anniversary of the founder of TDP, NTR — a symbol of Telugu pride, self-respect, and sovereignty in cinema and politics.

The Chief Minister lauded NTR as a revered leader loved by the Telugu nation, describing his birth anniversary as a festival day for the Telugu people. He called NTR a man of his era, whose life was marked by extraordinary achievements.

Naidu remarked that he had not seen in history anyone excelling as both a king and a leader in two fields. He acknowledged NTR’s tumultuous journey, from humble beginnings as a government employee to becoming an icon in Telugu cinema and politics. He praised NTR’s resilience, discipline, ethics, and perseverance, which he credited as his keys to success.

He also paid tribute to NTR’s humble origins as the son of a farmer, emphasising that despite numerous struggles, NTR carved out a unique legacy over 33 years in cinema and 13 years in politics.