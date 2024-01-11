TDP Nellore parliament president Abdul Aziz says Ra Kadali Ra is receiving good response

Abdul Aziz, the President of Nellore Parliament TDP, held a media conference in Nellore city and expressed his concerns regarding YS Jagan Mohan Reddy's regime. He claimed that the YCP is afraid of the large number of people attending Chandrababu Ra Kadalira Sabhas (public meetings) due to the sympathy and support they gather. He criticized the current government for accumulating a debt of 13 lakh crore rupees, blaming their policies and decisions for the economic crisis in the state.

Aziz accused the government of starting their tenure with demolitions and forcing industries to relocate to neighboring states. He claimed that industries like Lulu, Franklin Templeton, Ramayapatnam Paper Mill, and Adani Data Center have moved to these states, leaving the youth unemployed. He also criticized Jaganmohan Reddy's proposal to ban alcohol step by step, stating that the government has taken loans based on future alcohol revenue, indicating a lack of foresight.

Additionally, Aziz pointed out the increasing petrol prices in the state compared to neighboring states and criticized the promises made by Jaganmohan Reddy regarding job creation and the organization of a Mega DSC (District Selection Committee) for recruitment. He argued that the state has suffered irreversible damage under the current government and that only Chandrababu can bring positive change. He concluded by urging people to vote for the Telugu Desam Party (TDP) and elect Chandrababu as the Chief Minister.