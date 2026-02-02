Tension at Jogi Ramesh’s residence in Ibrahimpatnam

Vijayawada: Tension prevailed at the residence of former Minister and YSRCP leader Jogi Ramesh at Ibrahimpatnam near Vijayawada in NTR district on Sunday, following an alleged attack by TDP activists. The incident reportedly occurred in protest against controversial remarks made by Jogi Ramesh against Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu and his son, HRD and IT Minister Nara Lokesh.

Scores of TDP leaders and cadres from Ibrahimpatnam, G Konduru, and Mylavaram allegedly gathered near Jogi Ramesh’s residence and raised slogans against him. The situation escalated when some activists reportedly pelted stones and hurled petrol bottles, causing damage to the property. Sources said the house was vandalised, though no injuries were reported.

Anticipating trouble, YSRCP leaders and cadres had assembled at the residence earlier. At the time of the incident, Jogi Ramesh was in Tirupati to console YSRCP leader Chevireddy Bhaskar Reddy.

His father, Jogi Mohana Rao, and other family members were present in the house, but police confirmed that there was no threat to anyone’s life.

Senior police officials, including Additional DCP Gunnam Ramakrishna and Vijayawada West ACP Durga Rao, rushed to the spot along with additional police forces to control the situation. A tense atmosphere prevailed in the area for some time before police brought the situation under control.

Meanwhile, the YSRCP condemned the incident, alleging a complete breakdown of law and order in the State and accusing the ruling party of deliberately targeting former Minister Jogi Ramesh, a prominent BC leader. The party said the attack created panic in the locality and resulted in damage to household articles.

Police officials stated that no cases had been registered so far. However, a police bandobast was continued at Jogi Ramesh’s residence in Ibrahimpatnam to prevent any further incidents and to maintain peace in the area.

Later in the day, TDP leaders and activists, including Kondapalli Municipal Chairman Chennuboyina Chitti Babu, J Seetharamaiah, and others, allegedly burnt an effigy of Jogi Ramesh as part of their protest, raising slogans against him. Police remained deployed at the protest site to prevent any escalation of tension.