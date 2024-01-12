Test Match between India-England from Feb 2

Visakhapatnam: Secretary of Andhra Cricket Association (ACA) SR Gopinath Reddy mentioned that necessary arrangements will be made to organise the 2nd International Test Match between India and England at Visakhapatnam scheduled from February 2 to 6.

The first organising committee meeting of the match was held here on Thursday at the Dr. YSR ACA-VDCA International Cricket Stadium.

District collector A Mallikarjuna, City Police Commissioner A. Ravi Shankar, DCP Srinivasa Rao, GVMC Additional Commissioner Y Srinivasa Rao and ACA CEO MV Shiva Reddy participated in it. Speaking to the media, Gopinath Reddy said the ACA decided to provide an opportunity to club players in the state to watch the match for five days at Rs 250. As many as 2,000 students will be given an opportunity to watch the match free of cost, he informed.

However, students must show their ID cards issued by their institutions, he added. District collector A Mallikarjuna informed that additional RTC buses will be arranged for the match if necessary.

Police Commissioner A Ravi Shankar stated that strict security measures would be taken for the players coming from abroad. He assured that steps would be taken to avoid traffic and parking problems at the stadium.

Tickets will be sold online from January 15 through Paytm app or website insider.in and also offline from January 26 to February 1 at the Dr. YSR ACA-VDCA Stadium and Swarna Bharathi Indoor Stadium.