TG MP Konda Visweswar donates ornament to TTD

TG MP Konda Visweswar donates ornament to TTD
Tirumala: Telangana MP Konda Visweswar Reddy on Tuesday donated an Ashta Lakshmi Chandra Vanka ornament weighing 535 grams worth Rs 60 lakh to Sri Venkateswara of Tirumala on Tuesday.

He presented the ornament at the Ranganayakula Mandapam inside the temple to TTD Chairman BR Naidu and Additional EO Ch Venkaiah Chowdary.

