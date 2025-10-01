The unsung force behind Brahmotsavams

Tirupati: What began in 2000 as a modest group of devotees assisting the Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) has, over time, grown into one of the institution’s strongest support systems. The Srivari Seva programme, now in its silver jubilee year, has evolved into a living example of devotion expressed through service.

The growth has been nothing short of remarkable. From just 195 volunteers in its first year, the movement has expanded nationwide, with nearly 17 lakh devotees offering their services over the past 25 years. Women have taken the lead in this mission, forming the majority with about 12 lakh participants, while around five lakh men have also contributed. Volunteers now come not only from Andhra Pradesh but also from Telangana, Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, Kerala, Maharashtra, Odisha, West Bengal, Delhi, Chhattisgarh, and Jharkhand.

Their presence was especially felt during the ongoing Brahmotsavams, when lakhs of pilgrims filled the temple town, particularly for the Garuda Vahana Seva. While the spotlight was on the grand spectacle, it was the Srivari Sevaks who quietly worked in the background, distributing food and water, attending to health needs, and assisting officials to ensure a smooth darshan for every pilgrim.

On any given day, more than 2,000 volunteers serve across Tirumala and other TTD temples. But the numbers rise significantly during major festivals. “This year’s Salakatla Brahmotsavams alone saw around 3,500 Sevaks register online, in addition to 400 Parakamani Sevaks and 100 group supervisors,” said TTD Chief Public Relations Officer (CPRO) Dr. P. Ravi, who also heads the Srivari Seva Wing.

On Garuda Seva day, 2,000 Sevaks were deployed strategically with 800 managed Annaprasadam distribution, 700 extended medical support, 200 assisted at holding points, and 300 worked alongside vigilance and police. From dawn until late into the night, they formed human chains to distribute food, water, and refreshments, ensuring that no devotee was left unattended.

Dr Ravi told the media that the real strength of the programme lies in its spirit of selflessness. “No one is paid for this work. They come forward purely out of devotion, often considering it their personal offering to Lord Venkateswara. Even retired gazetted officers serve as supervisors, bringing their experience to guide the teams,” he explained.

According to TTD PRO (FAC) P Neelima, Srivari Seva has, over the years, grown into a well-structured support system. Today, volunteers assist in more than a dozen key areas including vigilance, health, transport, gardens, book stalls, laddu prasadam counters, Annaprasadam, medical services, the Kalyanakatta tonsuring halls, and even temple duties. “The Sevaks have become an inseparable part of Tirumala’s festivals, turning their voluntary service into a form of worship,” she said.