Thota Vijay clears BCCI umpire examination

Vizianagaram: Thota Vijay from Vizianagaram district has successfully cleared the BCCI Umpires Examination conducted by the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) last month in Ahmedabad. With this achievement, Vijay has earned the distinction of being the first person from Vizianagaram district to receive the prestigious BCCI Umpire Certification. Notably, he is also the only candidate from Andhra Pradesh to clear the examination this year, making it a proud moment for the State.

Vijay’s accomplishment is being hailed as a milestone for cricket in Vizianagaram and is expected to serve as an inspiration for aspiring umpires in the region. He has already been serving as a scorer in international matches and, with this new qualification, he will now be eligible to officiate in domestic matches such as the Ranji Trophy, the Indian Premier League (IPL), and inter-State competitions. His success brings pride to the local cricket community and marks a significant step forward in his cricketingjourney.