Three-day AP fete from April 17

Vijayawada: The three-day Andhra Pradesh Festival 2026 (APF-2026) is scheduled to be held from April 17 to 19 at Tummalapallivari Kshetraiah Kalakshetram here. Vijayawada MP Kesineni Sivanath recently launched the official logo of the festival.

Several prominent personalities were present at the launching of the official log of the festival here on Wednesday including Jury head Golla Narayana Rao, senior social activist Shafi Ahmed, Dr Chennupati Divakar Babu, principal of Smt Velagapudi Durgamba Siddhartha Law College, Potluri Bhaskara Rao, president of AP Chambers, Dr Shabana S, Farz Khan, Festival Director, Vasavya Mahila Mandali president Dr Kirti Bollineni, MKS Mohiuddin, Karam Kaur, and noted historian Sayed Naseer Ahmed.

The festival is jointly organised by the AP Chambers, Discovery Multimedia Productions, and Tamkin Almara Foundation, with support from Bright Horizons Foundation and other social organisations. Festival Director Farz Khan statedthat the detailed programme schedule will be announced shortly.