Three held for thefts, Rs 10L worth motorcycles seized

Kadapa: The police on Tuesday arrested individuals including a juvenile for their alleged involvement in thefts and recovered motorcycles worth Rs 10 lakhs.

Addressing the media, Kadapa SP Shelke Nachiket Vishwanath said the accused were identified as Syed Ghouse Basha (27), Shaik Mahaboob Basha (20), Velpula Narendra @ Mahendra, (27) is at large and a juvenile were involved in thefts of 18 motorcycles during March to December and complaints were filed on the same in Kadapa I Town U/G Police Station.

Under the supervision of Kadapa SDPO Venkateswarlu, and under the leadership of Kadapa I Town U/G PS Inspector V Chinna Peddaiah, a special team consisting of SI G Amarnath Reddy, M Pradeep Kumar, PC’s Bala Chandra, Chandra Narayana Reddy and LV Prasad was formed.

The team kept surveillance across the town, questioning suspects and monitoring suspicious motor vehicles.

Further their acts were also recorded in the CC FOOTAGE and the same will be submitted in the Court. Based on reliable information received through informants, Inspector V Chinna Peddaiah along with his staff apprehended the accused on Tuesday morning in the opposite road of Vasistha School, Mochampet circle, Kadapa City and the main offender Velpula Narendra @ Mahendra is still at large.

During interrogation, the accused and Juvenile confessed to the crime

The Kadapa District SP and Kadapa SDPO appreciated Kadapa I Town Inspector V Chinna Peddaiah, SI’s G Amarnath Reddy, M Pradeep Kumar and staff S Balachandra Raju, N Chandra Narayana Reddy and LV Prasad for their exemplary efforts in apprehending the accused and recovering the stolen vehicles.