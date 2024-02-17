Three injured after a car collides lorry in Samarlakota

A road accident occurred on the Dendulur National Highway involving a car traveling from Samarlakota to Warangal that collided with a stationary lorry. The car was being driven by a man named Virendra, who was accompanied by his wife and daughter.



Unfortunately, the collision resulted in serious injuries to all three individuals. It is suspected that Virendra may have been drowsy or had visibility issues due to the snow when the accident took place.

The police promptly responded to the scene and transported the injured individuals to Eluru Ashram Hospital in vehicle 108 for medical treatment.