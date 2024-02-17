Live
- Congress to kick-start first state-level convention from sensitive coastal K’taka ahead of Lok Sabha polls
- Special trains for Telangana's tribal fair Medaram Jathara
- Man nabbed for making a hoax call to blast IGIA
- Nakul Nath removes 'INC' from his bio, rumours about joining BJP gain momentum
- Protest breaks out in Wayanad over man-animal conflict
- 3rd Test: Rohit falls cheaply as India extend lead to 170 runs after bowling out England for 319
- First AI-based free mobile tele-clinic attends to 13K remote patients in J&K: Jitendra Singh
- Kesineni Nani flays Chandrababu and Lokesh, says TDP will be defeated in next elections
- Big B posts AI version of himself to celebrate 55 years in 'wondrous' Hindi cinema
- Telangana drug regulator becomes eligible to observe USFDA inspections
Just In
Three injured after a car collides lorry in Samarlakota
Highlights
A road accident occurred on the Dendulur National Highway involving a car traveling from Samarlakota to Warangal that collided with a stationary...
A road accident occurred on the Dendulur National Highway involving a car traveling from Samarlakota to Warangal that collided with a stationary lorry. The car was being driven by a man named Virendra, who was accompanied by his wife and daughter.
Unfortunately, the collision resulted in serious injuries to all three individuals. It is suspected that Virendra may have been drowsy or had visibility issues due to the snow when the accident took place.
The police promptly responded to the scene and transported the injured individuals to Eluru Ashram Hospital in vehicle 108 for medical treatment.
Next Story
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS