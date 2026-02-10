  1. Home
Three migrant workers killed as jeep overturns in K’taka

  • Created On:  10 Feb 2026 7:41 AM IST

Tirupati:A late-night journey home ended in tragedy for a group of farm labourers from AP after their vehicle met with a fatal accident in neighbouring Karnataka, leaving three people dead and several others injured. The mishap occurred near Srinivaspur in Kolar district on Sunday night when a jeep transporting agricultural workers from Annamayya district overturned.

According to police, nearly 20 labourers were packed into the vehicle as they returned to their village after completing seasonal work in Karnataka.

fatal road accidentfarm labourers deathsjeep overturns in KarnatakaAnnamayya district workersSrinivaspur Kolar mishap
