Thunderous applause for ‘Sastriyam – Janapadam’

Vijayawada: As part of its regular monthly programmes, Drusya Vedika, an audience club devoted to promoting performing arts, organised a spellbinding dance programme titled ‘Sastriyam – Janapadam’ at Velidandla Hanumantharaya Grandhalayam here on Sunday evening.

The evening began with the classical segment Sastriyam, featuring Andhra Natyam choreographed by Rayana Srinivas. His creative choreography and mastery of form found an expressive outlet through his talented disciples — P Nivya, U Vijaya Lami, U Hema Harika, G Meghana Sandhya, T Lakshmi Chaitra, Harsha Priya, G Sahithi Triveni, M Jaya Sri Varsha, V Hasvika, and PVSD Shanmukha Sri.

The dancers presented items such as ‘Kumbha Harathi Alarimpu’, ‘Muddugare Yashoda’, ‘Siva Kivaram’, and ‘Cheri’ with grace, precision, and devotion, earning loud applause from the appreciative audience.

The second part of the programme, Janapadam, brought a vibrant change of pace with a series of lively folk dances choreographed by Chaitanya Nandakumar, Sk Padusha, Jahnavi Sushma, Uthpala Siva Sai, Pranathi, Kundanika, and Vignesh Karthikeya — all disciples of Dr Ch Ajya Kumar.

Their enthusiastic young students — P Naga Bhavabum, K Dhanya Sri, K Sudeeksha, M Lalana Sri, D Siri, B Pujitha, P Naga Sri, S Sai Sree Loukya, Geetha Madhuri, M Rushitha, Himasri, Divya Sri, Divya Latha, Sahasra, Sahithi, Hussaini, Nikhita, Bhargavi, Thanuja, Aadyasri, Niharika, Teena, Navya, Saadhvika, Saanivi, Jagruthi, Lohitha, Yokshitha, Tanya Atulita, Varnika, Banvitha Keerthi, Urshitha, Sowmya, Aadhya, Vedhanshi, Haswika, Supriya, Harshini, Charitrika, Chaitra, Harshitha, Bindu Yoshita, Palani, Blessy, and Harshini — enthralled spectators with their rhythm, expressions, and colourful choreography.

A highlight of the evening was the presentation of the Seeram Subrahmanyam Memorial Award to ‘Natyacharya’ Hemanth Kumar, in recognition of his outstanding contribution to classical dance. The award commemorates Seeram Subrahmanyam, the eminent mridangist and cultural activist who devoted his life to the propagation of arts and culture. Speaking on the occasion, chief guest Ambati Madhumohan Krishna paid rich tributes to Seeram Subrahmanyam for his lifelong commitment to cultural promotion. The meeting was presided over by Dontala Prakash, while NSR Murthy and Boppana Narasimha Rao also spoke, praising both Subrahmanyam’s legacy and Hemanth Kumar’s artistic excellence.

The programme was efficiently conducted by Evana Bhagyaraj, Borra Naren, E Vijaya Sagar, Raghu, E Ramesh Babu, and Y Anuradha. This was concluded to thunderous applause, marking yet another successful event in Drusya Vedika’s cultural journey.