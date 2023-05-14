Live
Tirupati: AP Pollution Control Board organises cycle rally in Tirupati
As part of implementing the action plan of mission LiFE (Lifestyle for Environment), an India led global mass movement, AP Pollution Control Board Regional office, Tirupati organised a cycle rally in the city on Saturday.
Tirupati : As part of implementing the action plan of mission LiFE (Lifestyle for Environment), an India led global mass movement, AP Pollution Control Board Regional office, Tirupati organised a cycle rally in the city on Saturday. The movement was initiated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi at COP 26 in Glasgow on November 1, 2021 November 2021 for mindful and deliberate utilisation, instead of mindless and destructive consumption to protect and preserve the environment.
It aims to nudge individuals and communities to practice a lifestyle that is synchronous with nature and designed with the objective to mobilise at least one billion Indians and other global citizens to take individual and collective action for protecting and conserving the environment in the period 2022-28. As part of it, a cycle rally was held from Tarakarama stadium to Nehru Municipal ground via town club junction in which students, V bike club representatives, representatives from industries and denizens took part to mark the World Environment Day on Saturday.
It was flagged off by the Environmental Engineer A Narendra Babu while Vikas Singh of NARL, Gadanki took part as chief guest. Assistant Environmental Engineers V Madan Mohan Reddy, PV Kishore Reddy, M Sasikala, R Kumar and staff participated.