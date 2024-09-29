  • Menu
Tirupati rly station wins ‘Best Tourist-friendly’ award

Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu presenting the Best Tourist Friendly railway station award to Guntakal DRM Sudhakar and Tirupati station director K Satyanarayana

Tirupati railway station has been honoured with the prestigious Best Tourist-Friendly Award.

Tirupati : Tirupati railway station has been honoured with the prestigious Best Tourist-Friendly Award. At a ceremony held at Vijayawada on Friday on the occasion of World Tourism Day celebrations, the annual tourism excellence awards were presented by Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu.

Tirupati railway station Director Kuppala Satyanarayana along with Guntakal ADRM Sudhakar received the award from CM Naidu. The award was in acknowledgement of the station’s exceptional efforts in enhancing tourist experiences.

The event saw the presence of notable dignitaries including Tourism Minister Kandula Durgesh, APTDC chairman N Balaji, AP Youth Advancement and Tourism Secretary Vinay Chand and Tourism department CEO Abhishikth Kishore, alongside other officials from the tourism department.

