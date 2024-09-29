Live
- Tensions Rise in Siddipet District Following Assault on Minor Girl
- PDP's sympathies lie with terrorists, not nation: BJP slams party for halting poll campaign
- J&K: Massive operation on to trace terrorists after encounter in Kathua yesterday
- AP govt. disburses Rs. 569 crore for flood victims, to complete remaining tomorrow
- CM Revanth Reddy Expresses Condolences Over the Demise of Nalamada Purushotham Reddy
- CM Revanth Reddy Pledges to Prioritize Women's Health and Empowerment
- BCCI inaugurates new National Cricket Academy in Bengaluru
- Bihar flood situation critical amid heavy rain, says Shahnawaz Hussain
- Russia downs 125 Ukrainian drones
- Kerala: Independent MLA PV Anvar booked for 'inciting terror'
Just In
Tirupati rly station wins ‘Best Tourist-friendly’ award
Tirupati railway station has been honoured with the prestigious Best Tourist-Friendly Award.
Tirupati : Tirupati railway station has been honoured with the prestigious Best Tourist-Friendly Award. At a ceremony held at Vijayawada on Friday on the occasion of World Tourism Day celebrations, the annual tourism excellence awards were presented by Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu.
Tirupati railway station Director Kuppala Satyanarayana along with Guntakal ADRM Sudhakar received the award from CM Naidu. The award was in acknowledgement of the station’s exceptional efforts in enhancing tourist experiences.
The event saw the presence of notable dignitaries including Tourism Minister Kandula Durgesh, APTDC chairman N Balaji, AP Youth Advancement and Tourism Secretary Vinay Chand and Tourism department CEO Abhishikth Kishore, alongside other officials from the tourism department.