Tirupati: ‘Slip road’ ends woes of Sivajyothi Nagar residents

Tirupati: Adding one more feather to its cap, the Municipal Corporation of Tirupati (MCT) resolved the road connectivity issue, which was pending for over two decades, bringing an end to the woes of residents of a half dozen densely populated areas in Sivajyothi Nagar in the city.

Though the ‘Slip road’ is a short distance of about 100 yards, it was not taken up for various reasons particularly the land in question entangled in court cases with many claiming it coupled with lack of push on the part of corporation to resolve the issue despite several representations from the aggrieved people submitted in the areas which was once a desolate place and witnessed phenomenal growth of constructions including apartments and population wise after the bypass road to Tirumala laid increasing the land value also. But, in case of any medical emergencies, ambulances cannot reach many lanes and the people living in the localities have to go a long distance to reach the main road for their daily needs, particularly to go to work.

Against the backdrop, the corporation renewed its efforts and approached the private persons, who are claiming the land to give it to the municipality for laying the road, so that the people in Sivajyothi Nagar and other areas will benefit.

The corporation authorities led by Deputy Mayor Abhinay Reddy held a series of meetings with all those claiming the land, who agreed to part away the land for the municipality for construction of ‘slip road.’

Without wasting any time, civic authorities after completing the formalities took up the cement concrete road and completed it in just three-day much to the delight of residents who in one voice hailed the corporation.

Mohana, a 50-year-old woman, said all these days, they were forced to go a long way to reach Tirumala bypass road, which is less than a half km to go the city. Now it was made easy with laying of ‘slip road.’ She says this will be more convenient for those who go to the city for work and students for pursuing higher studies and others.

Another person Venkateswarlu, working as mason, said that all these the land dispute was not settled due to lack strong determination and will among the leaders. He praised all the leaders particularly deputy mayor Abhinay Reddy and ward corporator Aneesh Royal for taking the lead and achieving the task of constructing the road much to the relief of scores of residents in the area.