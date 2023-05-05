Tirupati: Vasanthotsavam kicks off at Padmavathi temple

Tirupati : The three-day annual Vasanthotsavams commenced on a grand religious note at Sri Padmavathi Ammavari temple in Tiruchanur on Thursday. Snapana Tirumanjanam was carried out at the Friday Gardens to the processional deity of Sri Padmavati Ammavaru between 2.30 pm and 3.30 pm. Earlier, as part of the Utsavam, Suprabatham and Sahasranamarchana were conducted to the deity.

On the second day (Friday), there will be Swarna Rathotsavam at 9 am in which the deity will be taken in a procession atop a golden chariot. SVBC CEO Shanmukh Kumar, Deputy EO Govindarajan, temple staff and devotees were present.