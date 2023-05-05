Live
- Visakhapatnam: Foundation stones laid for political gain says MLA Ganta Srinivasa Rao
- Visakhapatnam: Connecting younger generation through performing arts
- Tirupati: TTD to observe Yagnams, Vratams round the year
- Tirupati: Vasanthotsavam kicks off at Padmavathi temple
- Tirumala: Gaiety marks Narasimha Jayanti celebrations
- Rayachoti: ‘Pay relief to NH-71 land losers’
- Tirupati: BJP to launch 10-day campaign against YSRCP’s corrupt rule
- Tirupati: Study of sastras will help preserve Indian culture says pontiff
- Anantapur: Untimely rains damage crops in 20K hectares in Anantapur
- Kurnool: Ensure quality treatment to patients says health Minister Buggana Rajendranath Reddy
Tirupati: Vasanthotsavam kicks off at Padmavathi temple
Highlights
The three-day annual Vasanthotsavams commenced on a grand religious note at Sri Padmavathi Ammavari temple in Tiruchanur on Thursday
Tirupati : The three-day annual Vasanthotsavams commenced on a grand religious note at Sri Padmavathi Ammavari temple in Tiruchanur on Thursday. Snapana Tirumanjanam was carried out at the Friday Gardens to the processional deity of Sri Padmavati Ammavaru between 2.30 pm and 3.30 pm. Earlier, as part of the Utsavam, Suprabatham and Sahasranamarchana were conducted to the deity.
On the second day (Friday), there will be Swarna Rathotsavam at 9 am in which the deity will be taken in a procession atop a golden chariot. SVBC CEO Shanmukh Kumar, Deputy EO Govindarajan, temple staff and devotees were present.
Next Story
ADVERTISEMENTS