Live
- CM Stalin to visit Madurai tomorrow to celebrate Tungsten mining project's cancellation
- South Korea: Prosecutors make another request for extension of Yoon's arrest after court's denial
- FabHotels’ losses widen 23 pc in FY24 amid rising employee costs
- City fed up with AAP’s frequent run-ins with LG, Centre: Kapil
- Govt permission mandatory for filming in forests: Khandre
- Centre, Delhi Police conspiring to kill Kejriwal: AAP
- SSMB29: Rajamouli’s Lion Roars – Mahesh Babu’s Epic Journey Begins
- AP CM Chandrababu Advocates for AI Development and Job Creation
- Weekend Events in Hyderabad 2025 | Music, Comedy, Workshops & More!
- Pushpa 2 Box Office Controversy: Success vs. Claims of Losses
Just In
Top Maoist leader arrested, explosives seized
Kovvasi Somda alias Mukesh is involved in several cases including attacks on security forces and murders
Paderu (ASR district): In a major breakthrough, the Chinturu police arrested Kovvasi Somda alias Mukesh, an action team commander/instructor of the banned CPI (Maoist), Konta area committee, in the forest area near Kalleru village of Chinturu mandal. The arrest was made during a joint operation by ASR district police, Odisha police and CRPF.
Giving details of the arrest at a press conference here on Friday, ASR district SP Amit Bardar said Mukesh, 33, hails from Gompad village in Sukma district, Chhattisgarh. He joined the Maoist party in 2014 and rose through the ranks, undergoing military training and playing a pivotal role in coordinating militia activities.
He is involved in multiple violent offenses, including attacks on security forces, murders of suspected informers, arson and planting explosives targeting police personnel. He was also involved in recent attempts to disrupt elections in Andhra Pradesh and Chhattisgarh.
Police seized a cache of explosives, including electrical detonators, hand grenades, slurry sticks, and other materials, from Mukesh at the time of his arrest.
The SP emphasised the need for public cooperation to curb Maoist activities, urging citizens to report any Maoist-related information. Additional SP Dheeraj Kunibilli, ASP (Chinturu) Pankaj Kumar, and senior police officials from Andhra Pradesh and Odisha were present during the announcement. Investigations are ongoing.