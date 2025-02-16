  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Just In

Home  > News > State > Andhra Pradesh

Tree plantation drive held at temple

Tree plantation drive held at temple
x
Highlights

As part of the ‘Swarna Andhra - Swachh Andhra’ initiative, a tree plantation drive was conducted on Saturday at the premises of Sri Varasiddhi Vinayaka Swamy temple, Kanipakam, under the leadership of Dr. Kalikiri Murali Mohan, MLA of Puthalapattu.

Kanipakam: As part of the ‘Swarna Andhra - Swachh Andhra’ initiative, a tree plantation drive was conducted on Saturday at the premises of Sri Varasiddhi Vinayaka Swamy temple, Kanipakam, under the leadership of Dr. Kalikiri Murali Mohan, MLA of Puthalapattu.

Prior to the plantation, the temple’s executive officer Penchala Kishore administered the Swachh Andhra pledge to the temple staff and ensured cleanliness in the office premises. The event witnessed the participation of EE Venkata Narayana, AEOs Dhananjay, Prasad, Hari Madhav Reddy, superintendents Vasu, Balarangaswamy and other temple staff members.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2025 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
sidekick