Tree plantation drive held at temple

Kanipakam: As part of the ‘Swarna Andhra - Swachh Andhra’ initiative, a tree plantation drive was conducted on Saturday at the premises of Sri Varasiddhi Vinayaka Swamy temple, Kanipakam, under the leadership of Dr. Kalikiri Murali Mohan, MLA of Puthalapattu.

Prior to the plantation, the temple’s executive officer Penchala Kishore administered the Swachh Andhra pledge to the temple staff and ensured cleanliness in the office premises. The event witnessed the participation of EE Venkata Narayana, AEOs Dhananjay, Prasad, Hari Madhav Reddy, superintendents Vasu, Balarangaswamy and other temple staff members.