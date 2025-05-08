Tributes paid to Alluri on death anniversary

Ongole: On the occasion of tribal hero and freedom fighter Alluri Sitarama Raju’s 101st death anniversary, Prakasam district collector A Thameem Ansariya, along with Ongole and Santhanuthalapadu MLAs Damacharla Janardana Rao and BN Vijaya Kumar, Ongole Mayor Gangada Sujatha, joint collector Ronanki Gopalakrishna, various association leaders, and district officials paid floral tributes to the statue of the tribal hero in Ongole on Wednesday. Speaking on the occasion, the collector called upon everyone to draw inspiration from the ideals of Sitarama Raju. She said that Sitarama Raju’s struggle during the independence movement serves as an inspiration to everyone.

Ongole MLA Janardana Rao highlighted that Alluri stood against the British in support of tribal communities and sacrificed his life at just 27 years of age. He described Sitarama Raju as a brave warrior who successfully raided British weaponry. Santhanuthalapadu MLA Vijaya Kumar praised Alluri as the ‘Manyam Hero’ who fought for the rights of tribal people and encouraged everyone to be inspired by him and move forward in achieving his ideals.

District Tribal Welfare Officer Varalakshmi, Ongole Municipal Commissioner Venkateswara Rao, District BC Welfare Officer Anjala, SETNEL CEO Sri Srimannarayana, and leaders from various organisations were present.

The district Superintendent of Police AR Damodar and other police officials paid rich tributes to the freedom fighter and revolutionary hero Alluri Sitarama Raju. After garlanding the statue of Sitarama Raju, the SP said that he had previously served as an OSD (Officer on Special Duty) in the Chintapalli area where Alluri had led his movement.

Additional SP (Admin) K Nageswara Rao, AR DSP Srinivasa Rao, SB Inspector Raghavendra, Ongole One Town CI Nagaraju, Ongole Two Town CI Srinivasa Rao, RIs Ramana Reddy and Sitarami Reddy, AR SIs, and other police personnel were present.