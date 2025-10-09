True progress of state lies in women empowerment

Visakhapatnam: Home Minister Vangalapudi Anitha mentioned that true progress of the state lies in its women empowerment and protection. Speaking at a session organised on women’s safety and empowerment’ by the Federation of Indian Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FICCI) FLO (FICCI Ladies Organisation)-Vijayawada in Visakhapatnam on Wednesday, the Home Minister, who attended as chief guest, highlighted the state government’s strong commitment towards advancing women’s safety, social equality, and empowerment through opportunity, awareness, and technology.

Expressing gratitude to the women of Andhra Pradesh, Anitha commended the achievements of women entrepreneurs and professionals who have become role models for others through their perseverance and determination. “Your success depends on you and it is built on your willpower, persistent efforts. No one else deserves credit,” she remarked, encouraging women to take pride in their journeys. Speaking about the government’s initiatives, the Home Minister highlighted key safety measures such as the installation of CCTV cameras across the state, the introduction of drone surveillance on public roads and the expansion of Shakti Teams, specialised units with women officers ensuring rapid response to emergencies.

She urged all women to download and utilise the Shakti App, which provides immediate assistance to women in distress. “Within ten minutes of receiving an SOS alert, our teams reach your location. The app is an essential and effective tool for women’s safety, especially for those travelling late at night,” she stressed.

Recalling her journey from a teacher to a political leader, Anitha spoke about the challenges she faced while entering politics. “It was not an easy path. There were many moments of humiliation, but I considered them as motivation to work harder,” she shared, encouraging women to take up leadership roles with confidence.

Further, Anitha discussed the P4 (Public-Private-People Partnership) model, an initiative introduced under the leadership of Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu. She appealed to industrialists and organisations to adopt families by providing education or employment opportunities to them rather than offering direct financial aid as it creates a sustainable model of community development. “Empowerment begins with awareness, equality starts at home, and safety is our shared responsibility,” she said.

The event, hosted in Visakhapatnam, was attended by entrepreneurs, professionals, and members of the FICCI FLO Vijayawada chapter, and chaired by chapter’s chairperson Amrita Kumar. As part of the session, some of the GVMC workers were felicitated for their relentless efforts in keeping the city clean.