  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Home  > News > State > Andhra Pradesh

TTD chairman presents silks to Kolhapur deity

TTD chairman presents silks to Kolhapur deity
x
Highlights

Tirumala: On the occasion of Navaratri festival, on behalf of TTD its Chairman BR Naidu presented silk vastrams to Kolhapur Sri Mahalakshmi Devi on...

Tirumala: On the occasion of Navaratri festival, on behalf of TTD its Chairman BR Naidu presented silk vastrams to Kolhapur Sri Mahalakshmi Devi on Monday.

Temple priests and officials welcomed the Chairman and his spouse upon reaching the temple. The Chairman took Pattu Vastrams in a procession and offered them to the deity and had darshan. Priests blessed them and offered Theertha Prasadams.

TTD Board members Sourabh Bora, Prashanthi, Shantha Ram and G Bhanu Prakash Reddy, TTD Ex-Officio member Diwakar Reddy and several officials were present.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2025 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
sidekick