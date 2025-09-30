Live
- Sensex, Nifty open in green as investors look for cues from RBI MPC meet
- Samsung Group union coalition to demand reform of bonus system
- SP orders swift redressal of grievances
- Everyone should focus on heart health, says Dr Shanti Kala
- Sedentary lifestyle a bane for heart health: KIMS doctors
- Sanitation workers’ services are invaluable: Farooq
- Asian Development Bank forecasts India’s growth at 6.5 pc for 2025 and 2026
- Putaparthi gears up for Sai Baba’s birth centenary celebrations
- TTD chairman presents silks to Kolhapur deity
- Asia Cup 2025 triumph: Gambhir, Kuldeep land in Ahmedabad, accorded hero’s welcome
TTD chairman presents silks to Kolhapur deity
Highlights
Tirumala: On the occasion of Navaratri festival, on behalf of TTD its Chairman BR Naidu presented silk vastrams to Kolhapur Sri Mahalakshmi Devi on...
Tirumala: On the occasion of Navaratri festival, on behalf of TTD its Chairman BR Naidu presented silk vastrams to Kolhapur Sri Mahalakshmi Devi on Monday.
Temple priests and officials welcomed the Chairman and his spouse upon reaching the temple. The Chairman took Pattu Vastrams in a procession and offered them to the deity and had darshan. Priests blessed them and offered Theertha Prasadams.
TTD Board members Sourabh Bora, Prashanthi, Shantha Ram and G Bhanu Prakash Reddy, TTD Ex-Officio member Diwakar Reddy and several officials were present.
Next Story