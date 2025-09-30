TTD chairman presents silks to Kolhapur deity

Tirumala: On the occasion of Navaratri festival, on behalf of TTD its Chairman BR Naidu presented silk vastrams to Kolhapur Sri Mahalakshmi Devi on Monday.

Temple priests and officials welcomed the Chairman and his spouse upon reaching the temple. The Chairman took Pattu Vastrams in a procession and offered them to the deity and had darshan. Priests blessed them and offered Theertha Prasadams.

TTD Board members Sourabh Bora, Prashanthi, Shantha Ram and G Bhanu Prakash Reddy, TTD Ex-Officio member Diwakar Reddy and several officials were present.