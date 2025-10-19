TTD may revert to 2-day ‘Vaikunta dwara darshan’

Tirupati: The tragic stampede at Tirupati on January 8 this year, which claimed six lives and left more than 40 people injured, has reignited debate over the desirability of continuing with Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams’ (TTD) 2020 decision to extend the Vaikunta dwara darshan for 10 days. The move, introduced during the previous YSRCP government, deviated from the long-standing tradition of keeping the sacred gate open only for two days — on Vaikunta Ekadasi and Dwadasi.

Critics have since argued that this change not only disrupted temple custom but also contributed to the crowding that led to the January tragedy.

After that fateful incident, Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu had directed the TTD administration to realign its practices with Agama traditions, urging officials to avoid policy deviations that could compromise safety or sanctity. His remarks prompted renewed discussions within the temple management and among devotees about restoring the earlier two-day schedule for the Vaikunta dwara darshan.

With Vaikunta Ekadasi and Dwadasi falling on December 30 and 31 respectively this year, the issue has gained fresh urgency as temple authorities begin planning for the upcoming festivities and requisite arrangements.

The practice of keeping the Vaikunta dwaram open for 10 days began in 2020; modelled after the schedule in Srirangam temple in Tamil Nadu, where the tradition spans a similar duration. At the time, the decision was justified by the overwhelming number of pilgrims visiting Tirumala and was even endorsed by several spiritual leaders and pontiffs. The 10-day arrangement continued in subsequent years, drawing lakhs of additional devotees annually. In January 2025 alone, nearly eight lakh pilgrims took part in the extended darshan period. However, the stampede outside a ticket counter earlier this year cast a long shadow over the practice and raised serious safety concerns.

Following the mishap, several religious scholars and Agama pandits urged the TTD and the state government to revert to the traditional observance. According to Agama principles, they argued, the Vaikunta dwaram must be opened only on Ekadasi and Dwadasi. Prominent religious personalities, including state unit president of the Sadhu Parishad Srinivasa Ananda Saraswati, formally petitioned the TTD leadership, stressing that adherence to the original two-day ritual was not merely a matter of tradition but of scriptural integrity.

Sources indicate that TTD officials are now seriously considering a rollback of the 10-day darshan schedule. Internal deliberations are underway involving Agama scholars, temple priests, and administrative heads.

TTD Chairman BR Naidu, Executive Officer Anil Kumar Singhal, and Additional EO Ch Venkayya Chowdary are believed to have held multiple rounds of consultations to arrive at a decision. An announcement on whether the Vaikunta dwaram darshan will once again be limited to two days is expected shortly, signalling a possible return to the temple’s time-honoured custom.