TTD mulls ‘Sadgamaya’ to inculcate ethical values among students

Tirupati: With an aim to inculcate ethical values taught by Hindu Sanatana Dharma among the students who are the future pillars of the nation, the TTD has mulled an innovative programme, Sadgamaya - a path towards righteousness which will be implemented soon.

In connection with this, a review meeting was held by TTD JEO Veerabrahmam at the Conference Hall of TTD Administrative Building in Tirupati on Monday.

TTD JEO Veerabrahmam instructed the concerned that the programme should be developed in such a way that it should enhance the spirit of tolerance, empathy, honesty, compassion, confidence, self-discipline among the students. He also directed that the training schedule should include group activities, community service and many more.

Earlier, the HDPP secretary Sriram Raghunath explained to the JEO the intention behind the programme through a power point presentation stating that the progamme aims at laying a strong moral foundation among the students, in their character development, fostering social and emotional skills, love-affection-gratitude towards parents and teachers, compassion, integrity and thereby making the students the true and responsible citizens of the country.

He said the programme will commence with the students of TTD schools initially.

All Projects Special Officer Raja Gopal, SE Manoharam, DEO Venkata Sunil, VGO Sada lakshmi, CMO Dr Narmada, Additional HO Dr Sunil, DE (Electrical) Saraswati, OSD SVBC Padmavati and other officers were also present.