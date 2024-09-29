TTD officials review hassle-free security plan

Tirumala : TTD Additional EO Ch Venkaiah Chowdhary along with Tirupati SP L Subba Rayudu and CVSO Sridhar elaborately discussed about security arrangements for the ensuing annual Brahmotsavams, at a review meeting held at Annamaiah Bhavan in Tirumala on Saturday. Both TTD sleuths and the district cops attended the meeting.

The Additional EO asked the top bosses from TTD and police to ensure that devotees will have a hassle-free darshan. He told them to take necessary precautions, said keeping in view the past experience.

He also instructed them to ensure that the food trolley will reach the galleries on the day of Garuda Seva. A security shall also be provided to avoid any sort of inconvenience.

Venkaiah Chowdhary asked TTD security and district police to coordinate with each other on regulating traffic, parking of vehicles and other aspects.

He also instructed to open an exclusive WhatsApp group with important officers to closely monitor the arrangements and activities during annual Brahmotsavams.

CE Satyanarayana, Temple Deputy EO Lokanatham, GM Transport Sesha Reddy and others were present.

