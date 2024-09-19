  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Just In

Home  > News > State > Andhra Pradesh

TTD reviews preparations for Garuda Seva day

TTD reviews preparations for Garuda Seva day
x

TTD additional EO Ch Venkaiah Chowdhary holds a review with officials of various departments on arrangements for Garuda Seva day as part of Brahmotsavam

Highlights

  • Addl EO conducts a meeting with officials of various depts to check progress in arrangements regarding entry, exit galliers, Annaprasadam distribution, crowd management, parking, emergency medical facilities, among others
  • Two-wheelers will not be allowed on both ghat roads from 9 pm on Oct 7 till 6 am on Oct 9

Tirumala : As the annual Srivari Brahmotsavam is just two weeks away, TTD additional EO Ch Venkaiah Chowdhary reviewed preparations by various departments for the upcoming Garuda Seva day with officials.

The meeting was held in Gokulam Rest House in Tirumala on Wednesday evening.

As a part of it the additional EO reviewed the entry, exit of galleries, holding points, distribution of Annaprasadam, pilgrim crowd management, deployment of police, utilisation of Srivari Sevaks, keeping ready ambulances, transportation of devotees, parking, barricading and other related issues in a detailed manner.

The meeting also discussed measures for giving wide publicity for the better information of the pilgrims.

As heavy crowd is anticipated for the ensuing annual fete, in the larger interests of devotees, TTD has cancelled all the Arjitha Sevas during the period besides cancelling the privileged darshan, including senior citizens, physically challenged, parents with infants.

The plying of two-wheelers on both the ghat roads were banned from 9 pm on October 7 till 6 am on October 9.

TTD chief engineer Satyanarayana, the heads of various departments in Tirumala participated in the meeting.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2024 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
sidekick