TTD reviews preparations for Garuda Seva day

Tirumala : As the annual Srivari Brahmotsavam is just two weeks away, TTD additional EO Ch Venkaiah Chowdhary reviewed preparations by various departments for the upcoming Garuda Seva day with officials.

The meeting was held in Gokulam Rest House in Tirumala on Wednesday evening.

As a part of it the additional EO reviewed the entry, exit of galleries, holding points, distribution of Annaprasadam, pilgrim crowd management, deployment of police, utilisation of Srivari Sevaks, keeping ready ambulances, transportation of devotees, parking, barricading and other related issues in a detailed manner.

The meeting also discussed measures for giving wide publicity for the better information of the pilgrims.

As heavy crowd is anticipated for the ensuing annual fete, in the larger interests of devotees, TTD has cancelled all the Arjitha Sevas during the period besides cancelling the privileged darshan, including senior citizens, physically challenged, parents with infants.

The plying of two-wheelers on both the ghat roads were banned from 9 pm on October 7 till 6 am on October 9.

TTD chief engineer Satyanarayana, the heads of various departments in Tirumala participated in the meeting.