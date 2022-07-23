TVS Motors donates 25 electric two-wheelers to TTD

Tirumala: Chennai-based TVS Motors, one of largest two-wheeler manufacturers in the country, donated 25 electric two-wheelers worth Rs 30 lakh to the Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) on Friday. After performing puja, the company's senior executive formally handed over the keys to the TTD executive officer (EO) AV Dharma Reddy at a brief ceremony held near Tirumala temple.

The EO while thanking TVS Motors said the electric two-wheelers will help minimise the emission of air pollutants and protect the temple surroundings. TVS vice-president Selvam, TVS Future Mobility vice-president Manoj Saxena, Tirupati dealer PR Siddhartha, representative Raja Reddy, TTD driving instructor and other were present on the occasion.