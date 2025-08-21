Union home secretary urges AP to be a ‘role model’

Vijayawada: Union home secretary Govind Mohan on Wednesday held a video conference with Andhra Pradesh chief secretary K Vijayanand and director general of police (DGP) Harish Kumar Gupta to review measures for implementing the newly enacted criminal laws.

The three new legislations — the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS) and Bharatiya Sakshya Adhiniyam (BSA) — have officially replaced the Indian Penal Code (IPC), the Criminal Procedure Code (CrPC), and the Indian Evidence Act.

During the review, the home secretary assessed the technological and infrastructure readiness of police stations, courts, prisons, and forensic labs for effective enforcement. He stressed the urgent need to modernise forensic facilities and fill existing vacancies with qualified professionals on a contractual basis. Govind Mohan also directed the state to document every crime scene with audio-video evidence and ensure that all FIRs are registered through the ‘e-Sakshya’ system.

Encouraging Andhra Pradesh to serve as a “role model” for the country, he recommended expanding video conferencing facilities across courts, prisons, forensic labs, and key government institutions.

Mohan praised the state police for citizen-friendly initiatives, including the AP Police Seva portal, the Shakti app, and proactive measures such as Zero FIR, e-FIR, crime monitoring, and citizen alerts enabled through the CCTNS platform.

Responding to the directives, chief secretary Vijayanand confirmed that video conferencing infrastructure is already operational at government offices across district, divisional, and mandal levels.

DGP Harish Kumar Gupta assured the Home Secretary that efforts are underway to achieve complete audio-video recording at crime scenes and full integration of FIRs into the e-Sakshya system. Others present at the meeting included DGP of Prisons Anjani Kumar, Additional DGP (Law and Order) N Madhusudan Reddy, and DIG of Prisons Varaprasad.